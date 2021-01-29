Jokiharju (undisclosed) is set to rejoin the lineup Saturday against the Devils, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

The 21-year-old blueliner practiced Friday and will rejoin the lineup on the second pair with Brandon Montour after missing the past two games. Jokiharju has just one point in six appearances this season and has only received seconds of power-play time, so he can be ignored in most formats, though he does bolster the Buffalo defense.