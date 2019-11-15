Play

Jokiharju netted his second career goal in Thursday's loss to the Hurricanes.

The 20-year-old is starting to provide some offense, having scored two goals and an assist in his last five contests. Jokiharju is playing on Buffalo's third pairing, but has the potential to still bring value in deeper leagues. His seven points through 18 games puts him on pace for a 31-point campaign.

