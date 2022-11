Jokiharju (facial fracture) will return to the Sabres' lineup Tuesday, per Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site.

Jokiharju hasn't played since he was struck in the face with an errant puck on Oct. 20. Prior to the injury, the 23-year-old defenseman logged an assist in four games. Jokiharju will likely return to a second-pair role alongside Jacob Bryson on Buffalo's blueline.