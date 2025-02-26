Jokiharju scored a goal and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Jokiharju's had the goal-scoring touch since the 4 Nations Face-Off. He's scored in consecutive games and gone plus-5 in that span. The Finnish blueliner appears to be strengthening his hold on a third-pairing spot, and if the Sabres deal from their strength on defense ahead of the trade deadline, he could carve out a larger role. Still, fantasy managers should be cautious -- he has just six points with 44 shots on net and a plus-8 rating over 41 appearances this season. There are definite flaws in his game that have led to him being scratched at times, and he doesn't have enough upside to justify a roster spot in most fantasy formats.