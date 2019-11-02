Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Scores first NHL goal
Jokiharju scored a goal on five shots in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Capitals.
Jokiharju sent a point shot on goal that bounced in off a Washington defender midway through the second period, giving the 20-year-old his first National Hockey League goal. The Finnish defenseman, acquired from Chicago in the offseason, has a goal and four assists in 14 games.
