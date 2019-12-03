Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Scores with man advantage
Jokiharju scored a goal on two shots and was plus-2 with two PIM in Monday's 7-1 win over the Devils.
Jokiharju put the finishing touches on Buffalo's blowout win, scoring his third goal of the year in the second period. It was Jokiharju's first career power-play goal, and the 20-year-old sophomore now has eight points through 28 games.
