Jokiharju scored a goal on two shots and was plus-2 with two PIM in Monday's 7-1 win over the Devils.

Jokiharju put the finishing touches on Buffalo's blowout win, scoring his third goal of the year in the second period. It was Jokiharju's first career power-play goal, and the 20-year-old sophomore now has eight points through 28 games.

