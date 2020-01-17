Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Sets up eventual game-winner
Jokiharju registered an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Stars.
Jokiharju surpassed last season's point output with the helper. He's now at 13 points, 58 shots on goal, 46 hits, 43 blocks and 28 PIM through 48 games. The 20-year-old Finn hasn't done enough on offense to warrant much fantasy consideration yet.
