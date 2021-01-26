Jokiharju (undisclosed) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Jokiharju will miss his first game since being traded to the Sabres in July of 2019. It appears that Matt Irwin will draw into the lineup in Jokijarju's place.
More News
-
Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Nabs first of season•
-
Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Lacking offense lately•
-
Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Sets up eventual game-winner•
-
Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Snaps point drought•
-
Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Scores with man advantage•