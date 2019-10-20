Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Slings two assists
Jokiharju provided a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
The Finnish defenseman also had a pair of shots and a plus-2 rating in the contest. Jokiharju is up to three assists, nine hits and nine blocked shots in nine games this year, which isn't too bad for a 20-year-old adjusting to his second team in as many NHL seasons.
More News
-
Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Promoted to top level•
-
Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Dealt to Buffalo•
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Named to Team Finland•
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Returned to AHL affiliate•
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Recalled by big club•
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Sent down to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.