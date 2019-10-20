Play

Jokiharju provided a pair of assists in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

The Finnish defenseman also had a pair of shots and a plus-2 rating in the contest. Jokiharju is up to three assists, nine hits and nine blocked shots in nine games this year, which isn't too bad for a 20-year-old adjusting to his second team in as many NHL seasons.

