Sabres' Henri Jokiharju: Snaps point drought
Jokiharju found the back of the net during Saturday's meeting with the Panthers.
The goal ended a nine-game point drought for the 20-year-old. He's up to four goals on the campaign, which ties him for first among Sabres defensemen. Jokiharju also has seven assists to his name, bringing him up to 11 points in 43 games. He posted similar numbers last year with 12 points in 38 contests.
