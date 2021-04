Jokiharju earned an assist Tuesday, but the Sabres lost to the Bruins in the shootout, 3-2.

This was the third point in the last four games for Jokiharju, who is averaging 17:26 of ice time as a second-pairing defenseman for a struggling Buffalo team. The Finn has produced three goals and four assists through 32 games while showing flashes of the offensive potential that resulted in the Blackhawks nabbing him 29th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.