Jokiharju, who is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, has been placed on injured reserve, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Jokiharju was injured in Friday's game versus Pittsburgh. In a corresponding move, the Sabres recalled blueliner Kale Clague from AHL Rochester on Saturday. Jokiharju has supplied one goal, three assists, 20 shots on net, 19 blocks and 16 hits in 16 appearances this season.