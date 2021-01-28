Jokiharju (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's matchup with the Rangers, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Jokiharju will be sidelined for his second game due to his lingering undisclosed injury. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner garnered one goal on seven shots, seven blocks and four hits while averaging 17:17 of ice time. Until the Finn is cleared to return, Matt Irwin figures to continue featuring in the lineup, including Tuesday's clash with New York.