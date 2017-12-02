Fasching was called up from AHL Rochester on Saturday, and he'll be in the lineup in favor of Matt Moulson against the Penguins.

Moulson has been getting power-play ice time this season (1:31 on average), and power-play defenseman Victor Antipin will be a healthy scratch as well, so there's reason to believe Fasching could see the man advantage should the opportunity present itself, but the projected role is virtually negligible since the team ranks 30th in that special teams category. The Wisconsin native appeared in 10 games last season, but he only notched one assist over that span.