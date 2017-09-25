Fasching was cut from training camp by the Sabres on Sunday.

It was a difficult 2016-17 season for Fasching, who appeared in 37 games for AHL Rochester and 10 games for the Sabres due to a groin injury that bothered him all season. Acquired in a trade with the Kings, Fasching has the size and skill to be a top-nine power forward, but since turning pro he hasn't had much success yet. The Sabres will be patient with Fasching and allow him to develop in the AHL before opening up a roster spot for him.