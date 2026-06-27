Sabres' Ilia Morozov: Big beast drafted 20th overall

Morozov was the 20th overall pick by Buffalo in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Morozov is a big-bodied center who plays a physical, 200-foot game. He skates well for a big man, and his skills and vision are solid. He looks like a pro. There are mixed opinions on Morozov's hockey IQ, and he needs work to improve his skill at the dot to have a long career as a third- or fourth-line pivot in the NHL. But even if he switches to wing, Morozov plays the kind of bedrock game that coaches love in the postseason. Put simply, he's hard to play against. That's the kind of guy who will be better on the ice than in the fantasy arena.