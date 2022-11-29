site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: sabres-ilya-lyubushkin-being-evaluated | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Sabres' Ilya Lyubushkin: Being evaluated
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Lyubushkin (undisclosed) is still being evaluated, Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site reports.
Lyubushkin didn't practice Tuesday after leaving Monday's contest against Tampa Bay. He blocked a shot by Lightning forward Steven Stamkos late in the third period.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read