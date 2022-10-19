Lyubushkin (lower body) was unable to finish Tuesday's game versus the Oilers after blocking a shot, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Lyubushkin missed about half of the second period and then played only one shift in the third. The 28-year-old defenseman has been playing on the Sabres' third pairing, so his potential absence will hurt the team more than fantasy managers. An update on his status should surface prior to Thursday's game in Calgary.