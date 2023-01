Lyubushkin recorded three assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

It was a career-best effort for the 28-year-old blueliner, who had never produced more than two points in an NHL game before Saturday. Lyubushkin isn't likely to repeat the performance any time soon, however -- he came into the game with only five points, all helpers, through 30 games, and he hasn't seen a second of power-play time since early November.