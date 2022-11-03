Lyubushkin (lower body) could return to the lineup Friday against Carolina, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Lyubushkin has missed the last three games and while he practiced Thursday, the Sabres will wait and see how he feels Friday before deciding on whether or not he will play versus the Hurricanes. The defenseman has one assist with 15 hits and 10 blocked shots in six games this campaign.
