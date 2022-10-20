Lyubushkin (lower body) isn't expected to play Thursday against Calgary.
The good news is Lyubushkin participated in Thursday's morning skate after missing Wednesday's practice, so he seems to be making progress. He was hurt during a 4-2 win over Edmonton on Tuesday. When he's healthy, he serves primarily as a third pairing defenseman.
