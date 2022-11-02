Lyubushkin (lower body) is slated to miss out against the Penguins on Wednesday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Lyubushkin is poised to miss his third consecutive contest while dealing with his lower-body issue. Even prior to his absence, the defenseman wasn't offering much in the way of fantasy value considering he has just one assist in six contests. Without much in the way of offensive upside, Lyubushkin's absence shouldn't impact the majority of fantasy players.