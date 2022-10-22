Lyubushkin (lower body) will return to the Sabres lineup Saturday against Vancouver, according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.
Lyubushkin missed Thursday's tilt in Calgary after he was injured in Edmonton on Tuesday. He will partner with Owen Power on the second unit against the Canucks. Lyubushkin has an assist, nine hits and five blocked shots in three games this season.
More News
-
Sabres' Ilya Lyubushkin: Expected to miss Thursday's game•
-
Sabres' Ilya Lyubushkin: Injury considered minor•
-
Sabres' Ilya Lyubushkin: Can't finish Tuesday's game•
-
Sabres' Ilya Lyubushkin: Signs two-year contract•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: On track to return•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: Not expected to play•