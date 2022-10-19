The Sabres consider Lyubushkin (lower body) to be day-to-day, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Lyubushkin was hurt when he blocked a shot during Tuesday's 4-2 win against Edmonton. Fortunately, the testing Lyubushkin underwent suggests it's a minor injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday though so his availability for Thursday's contest against Calgary is in doubt.
