Lyubushkin (lower body) will play Saturday against Tampa Bay, according to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Lyubushkin missed four games because of the injury. He's projected to be on the top pairing with Jacob Bryson in his return. Bryson has often played alongside Rasmus Dahlin this season, but Dahlin is unavailable due to an upper-body injury. Lyubushkin has an assist in six contests in 2022-23.