Lyubushkin will sit out Saturday's game against Chicago with a lower-body injury.
Lyubushkin wasn't on the ice for the pregame warmups and should be considered day-to-day for now. He has one assist, 10 blocks and 15 hits in six games this season.
More News
-
Sabres' Ilya Lyubushkin: Good to go Saturday•
-
Sabres' Ilya Lyubushkin: Expected to miss Thursday's game•
-
Sabres' Ilya Lyubushkin: Injury considered minor•
-
Sabres' Ilya Lyubushkin: Can't finish Tuesday's game•
-
Sabres' Ilya Lyubushkin: Signs two-year contract•
-
Maple Leafs' Ilya Lyubushkin: On track to return•