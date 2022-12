Lyubushkin (lower body) won't play Sunday against San Jose, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Lyubushkin, who hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 28, is still listed as day-to-day. He was absent from Sunday's morning skate and it is unclear when he will be ready to return. Lyubushkin has contributed one assist, eight shots on goal, 27 blocks and 36 hits across 17 games this season.