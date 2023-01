Lyubushkin posted a shorthanded assist, four PIM, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Lyubushkin has four helpers over his last 10 contests since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him nine games. He set up Kyle Okposo's third-period tally Saturday, which stood as the game-winner. Lyubushkin has managed five assists, 51 hits, 37 blocked shots and 32 PIM through 27 outings -- his offense is too limited to be helpful in most fantasy formats.