Lyubushkin inked a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Sabres on Wednesday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Lyubushkin split time between the Coyotes and Maple Leafs last year, logging a combined 77 games in which he tallied two goals, 13 assists, 187 hits while averaging 17:27 of ice time. With Buffalo, the blueliner could see increased minutes but is unlikely to suddenly develop an offensive game. As such, Lyubushkin figures to remain a low-end fantasy option, though he is capable of racking up hits and blocks.