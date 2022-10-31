Lyubushkin (lower body) won't play Monday against Detroit, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
This will be a second straight game on the sidelines for Lyubushkin after he didn't play Saturday versus Chicago. Coach Don Granato said the Sabres defender hasn't been ruled out yet for the team's other three games this week. Lyubushkin is considered to be day-to-day.
