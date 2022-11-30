Lyubushkin (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Wednesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Lyubushkin is still being evaluated for his undisclosed injury but has received good news regarding the initial testing results. Without Lyubushkin in the lineup, Lawrence Pilut will suit up for the Sabres for the first time since Nov. 16 versus the Senators. Prior to getting hurt, Lyubushkin was stuck in a 16-game pointless streak and shouldn't be expected to offer more than low-end fantasy value. With a back-to-back on the schedule, It seems unlikely Lyubushkin will be available against Colorado on Thursday either.