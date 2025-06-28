Belliveau and Conor Timmins were traded to Buffalo on Saturday in exchange for Connor Clifton and a 2025 second-round draft pick, reports TSN.ca.

Belliveau split last season between Pittsburgh's AHL and ECHL affiliates. The 2021 fifth-round pick has seven points (one goal, six assists) in 24 career AHL games. He is 22 years old. Belliveau's game has been developing -- his previous season was almost fully spent in the ECHL. And he will spend 2025-26 honing his craft in the AHL. Belliveau's upside is as a smooth-skating, transitional defender on the bottom pairing.