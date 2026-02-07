Rosen scored three goals in AHL Rochester's 4-0 win over Springfield on Friday.

Rosen logged a natural hat trick in this contest, his first game back after a stint with the Sabres. Both of his AHL hat tricks this season have come over the last eight games, a span in which he has eight goals and an assist. The talented winger is at 23 goals, 35 points and 94 shots on net through 29 AHL outings this season, and he's added seven points in 16 NHL appearances.