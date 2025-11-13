default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Rosen scored twice and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Rosen's scoring touch is what earned him a promotion from AHL Rochester, and it's starting to show at the NHL level. This was his first multi-goal game, but he's picked up three tallies and one helper through five outings so far. He's added eight shots on net, four blocked shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating. Rosen is getting a look in a middle-six role with power-play time while Zach Benson (lower body) and Jason Zucker (illness) are both out. If Rosen keeps playing well, he may be here to stay at the NHL level.

More News