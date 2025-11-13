Rosen scored twice and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Rosen's scoring touch earned him a promotion from AHL Rochester, and it's starting to show at the NHL level. He earned his first multi-goal game, but he's picked up three tallies and one helper through five outings so far. He's added eight shots on net, four blocked shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating. Rosen is getting a look in a middle-six role with power-play time while Zach Benson (lower body) and Jason Zucker (illness) are both out. If Rosen keeps playing well, he may be here to stay at the NHL level.