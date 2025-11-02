Rosen tallied a goal, put three shots on net, blocked two attempts and dished out two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Capitals.

Rosen's first chance at NHL action this season didn't disappoint, as he netted his first career goal to give the Sabres a 3-2 lead before the end of the first period. His category coverage with a bundle of shots, blocks and hits earned him the second star of the game. Not only did Rosen fit right in on Buffalo's third line, but he was also inserted into the team's first power-play unit, as he finished the contest with just under four minutes skating with a man advantage. While Rosen's move up from AHL Rochester was done in response to Buffalo placing winger Zach Benson on IR with a lower-body injury, a few more performances like these could keep Rosen at the NHL level beyond Benson's return. Rosen is an intriguing stash in deeper leagues if he can start to string together points.