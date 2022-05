Rosen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Tuesday.

The Sabres selected Rosen with the 14th overall pick in the 2021 Entry Draft. The 19-year-old forward spent most of the 2021-22 season with Leksands IF of the SHL, picking up four points through 28 contests. Rosen is expected to begin the 2022-23 campaign with Leksands IF, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him join Buffalo's AHL affiliate at some point next year.