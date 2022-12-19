Rosen was loaned to the Swedish national team for the 2023 World Junior Championship by the Sabres on Monday.

Rosen made the jump to North America this season, linking up with AHL Rochester after having previously played exclusively in his native Sweden. With the Americans, the 2021 first-round pick has garnered three goals, 12 assists and a minus-8 rating in 25 games. While unlikely to become a full-time NHL option this year, Rosen could certainly make his league debut this year if he continues scoring in the minors.