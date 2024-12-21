Peterka posted one goal and one assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Peterka tallied the team's first goal before setting up Mattias Samuelsson's marker, both in the second period. Peterka has recorded points in three straight games and is one of the most productive players for the struggling Sabres. On the season, the 22-year-old is up to nine goals and 23 points across 31 games while also adding 61 shots, 16 hits, five blocked shots and a minus-9 rating.