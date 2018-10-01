Sabres' Jack Dougherty: Traded to Buffalo
Dougherty was dealt by the Predators to the Sabres on Monday in exchange for forward Nicholas Baptiste.
This trade isn't going to move the needle much, but Dougherty still has upside. The defenseman is only 21, and with the depth the Predators have on defense, he was unlikely to get much of a chance there. Last season with AHL Milwaukee, the Minnesota native had 12 points in 63 games.
