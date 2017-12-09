Eichel recorded an assist, a minus-2 rating and six shots in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Blackhawks on Friday.

The 21-year-old has points in the last three games, but he remains off his impressive pace from 2016-17, when he posted 57 points in 61 games. He also has a minus-8 rating, making him a liability in that category. Eichel is also off his shots-on-goal pace from last season, but he could record a career high in that column if he stays healthy.