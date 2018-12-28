Sabres' Jack Eichel: Among 10 most productive scorers
Eichel scored the Sabres' only goal -- a power-play marker -- Thursday in a 4-1 loss to the Blues.
It was his 15th of the season. Eichel is a top-10 NHL scorer and a fantasy stud. We can't wait to see where he can take his game.
