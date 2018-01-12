Eichel recorded a goal, an assist, two shots on net and a plus-3 rating during Thursday's 3-1 win over Columbus.

The third-year pivot has now collected three goals and three assists through his past three contests to improve to 18 tallies and 41 points over 44 games for the campaign. Eichel doesn't garner the headlines some other young stars do, but his numbers speak volumes. Rebuilding dynasty/keeper owners should kick tires at his availability because he's probably slightly undervalued, while Buffalo is likely to acquire another star in the 2018 draft to improve the long-term fantasy outlook of the Sabres.