Sabres' Jack Eichel: Assists on both goals in 4-2 loss
Eichel recorded two assists, two shots and a plus-2 rating during Saturday's 4-2 loss to Carolina.
The two-point showing improves Eichel to six goals, seven assists and 37 shots through his past 10 games, and the hot stretch has him well on his way to a career-best offensive showing. With Buffalo struggling to take a step forward again this season, there might continue to be inconsistent stretches ahead for the 21-year-old pivot, but expect his final numbers to check out as high-end marks when it's all said and done in April.
