Sabres' Jack Eichel: Back in action Saturday
Eichel (upper body) will play in Saturday's game against the Kings, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Eichel was electric before sustaining an upper-body injury which forced him to sit out Thursday's matchup against the Flyers. The 23-year-old was on a 17-game point streak, racking up 16 goals, 15 assists and a plus-17 rating in that stretch. Eichel will return to the top line and look to pick up where he left off.
