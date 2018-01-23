Sabres' Jack Eichel: Buries OT winner
Eichel scored the game-winning goal and recorded seven shots through 23:16 of ice time (4:35 with the man advantage) during Monday's 2-1 overtime win against Calgary.
The star scorer is now up to four goals, six assists and 29 shots through his past six games, and his 2.81 points per hour for the campaign positions him among the best skaters who've played at least 900 minutes. Unfortunately, a poor supporting cast still hurts Eichel's upside, as he has just seven secondary assists in comparison to his 19 goals and 19 primary helpers.
