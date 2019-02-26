Eichel scored two goals, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

He's hit the scoresheet in 11 of the last 12 games, piling up five goals and 15 points over that stretch. Eichel has now reached the 20-goal plateau for the fourth straight season and has already established a new career high with 68 points through 59 games, and he's showing no signs of slowing down.