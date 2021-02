Eichel tallied an assist in Tuesday's win over the Devils.

The helper gives Eichel three points in his last four outings -- all assists. He continues to primarily generate assists, but the goals are lacking. He hasn't found the back of the net in his past eight contests, dating back to Jan. 28. He has two goals and 14 assists through 16 games. Fantasy managers will be hoping the points continue, but that Eichel is able to pop a few more goals along the way.