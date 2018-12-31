Sabres' Jack Eichel: Confirmed to be in Monday's lineup
Eichel (undisclosed) is officially active against the Islanders on Monday, according to the NHL.com roster report.
This was expected to be the case since Eichel was on the ice for pregame warmups, but it's now 100-percent official. Start Eichel as you normally would in fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...