Sabres' Jack Eichel: Considered day-to-day
Eichel (upper body) is considered day-to-day and is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Kings, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Eichel was a full participant at Friday's practice session on his usual line with Victor Olofsson and Sam Reinhart, which is certainly a good indication he will be able to play Saturday. In the event Eichel is unable to suit up, Marcus Johansson should continue to serve as the No. 1 center while recent call-up Curtis Lazar would slot into the lineup.
