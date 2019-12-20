Eichel (upper body) is considered day-to-day and is questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Kings, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Eichel was a full participant at Friday's practice session on his usual line with Victor Olofsson and Sam Reinhart, which is certainly a good indication he will be able to play Saturday. In the event Eichel is unable to suit up, Marcus Johansson should continue to serve as the No. 1 center while recent call-up Curtis Lazar would slot into the lineup.